Dandalla team on weather watch ahead of Prix Morny

Karl Burke is on weather-watch ahead of Dandalla's intended outing in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

Conditions at the Normandy track turned heavy last weekend and Burke does not want to risk his unbeaten filly on similar terrain.

"We're very happy with her. We're keeping an eye on the ground. It looked horrendous there on Sunday, but the filly in herself is in great form and we're happy with her," said the North Yorkshire trainer.

"At the moment we're planning to go, but we will be keeping an eye on the ground over the next 48 hours."

Should connections decide to bypass the French option, it seems likely the Albany and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes heroine will wait for the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket next month.

"The Moyglare (at the Curragh) is an option, but we'd probably wait for the Cheveley Park," said Burke.

"She's not actually entered in the Moyglare. Because of all the restrictions we didn't put her in."