Praise Of Shadows steps up in class in Acomb Stakes

Marco Botti expects Praise Of Shadows to build on his debut success when he jumps up to Group Three level in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Praise Of Shadows made a decent impression when making a winning debut at Chester and Botti is looking forward to testing the son of Exceed And Excel at this higher grade.

"He won well. Obviously we like the horse and we thought he was very professional. It's not easy around Chester, but he handled the sharp track," said the Newmarket-based trainer.

"He quickened nicely and has come out of the race well. I spoke to the owners and we thought we ought to let him take his chance.

"This race is a good opportunity to see where we are with him. I don't think he had a hard race.

"We are hoping it will be good ground and not soft. We are hopeful and I think he has come on for the run."

Cloudbridge won his only start to date in good style at Leicester and his trainer Charlie Appleby rates him quite highly.

Asked if Cloudbridge was towards the top of his juvenile pecking order, Appleby said: "Most definitely.

"He won impressively on his debut at Leicester, where he did things the right way round and galloped out strongly at the finish.

"He was entitled to come on for that run and we've seen that at home since.

"The form of the Leicester race has worked out fairly well, which gives me a bit of confidence.

"He's a live player."

The Acomb has been a lucky race for Kevin Ryan, having won the race twice with Syphax in 2016 and Palace Episode in 2005.

The North Yorkshire trainer is represented by Darvel, a 380,000 guineas yearling, who got off the mark over six furlongs at Ayr a month ago on his second start.

"He's in good form. He's stepping up a furlong which will suit him. We're looking forward to running him," said Ryan.

Titan Rock was another to open his account at the second attempt when getting home by half a length over seven furlongs at Goodwood.

Trainer John Quinn is happy to try him in Group company.

"He's come out of Goodwood well. We're happy with him. Obviously it's step up in class, but we feel he's up to it," said Quinn.

Spycatcher is the only maiden in the line-up, but trainer Karl Burke believes his charge should not be overlooked.

The Vadamos colt showed promise on his debut when fourth of 17 to Fools Rush In at Redcar after getting off to a poor start.

"It's obviously a huge step up in class, but if he hadn't fallen over coming out of the stalls, I'd say he'd have won his maiden nicely," said Burke.

"The winner of that went out and performed well in a conditions race at Chester and was unlucky not to win.

"He's a lovely animal and if he had won first time out, we wouldn't have hesitated throwing him in the deep end.

"I probably should have gone for a novice, but it's one of those years when you need to take your chances as they come along.

"We go there hopeful of a big one, though I'm not saying we're going to win it. We can always drop back to a novice afterwards."