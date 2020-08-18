Alex Hammond Blog - Ebor Festival preview

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks ahead to the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival with Caravan Of Hope fancied for the Sky Bet Ebor.

The Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival gets under way on Wednesday and we are in for a real treat this week on the Knavesmire, with the feature betting contest the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap on Saturday.

Frankie Dettori took the decision to ride in France at the weekend, which means no York for him due to newly enforced Covid travel restrictions from that country, but it proved to be a shrewd call and he is now enjoying a bit of R&R in Deauville before more possible big race success in Normandy this coming Sunday.

The horses that kept Dettori away from one of the most popular meetings of the flat racing calendar were Mishriff and Palace Pier and both colts stamped their class on the racing scene the other side of the Channel last weekend.

Mishriff now looks to have the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his agenda after adding to his Prix du Jockey Club win in Saturday's Prix Guillaume Ornano to enhance John Gosden's claims of winning the ParisLongchamp Group 1 the first Sunday in October. He's now 12/1 with Sky Bet for that.

Mishriff wins at Newmarket

However, it was Palace Pier's win in the Prix Jacques Le Marois that really blew everyone away. I fell in love with this colt when he bolted up at Newcastle in a handicap at the beginning of the resumption of racing in early May and backed him to win the St. James's Palace Stakes before he'd even pulled up; which he duly did.

Sunday provided a whole new challenge for the John Gosden trained colt with a deluge of rain at Deauville in the week turning the ground very heavy. Despite Gosden voicing concern about the conditions, he coped well and powered away with Alpine Star coming along with him, to beat the Coronation Stakes winner by ¾ of a length.

It was a smart display from Jessica Harrington's runner up too and a race of impeccable quality. In the immediate aftermath, Frankie Dettori told us on Sky Sports Racing that this colt has everything.

As a son of Kingman, who himself won the Jacques le Marois in 2014, he's entitled to have a bit of fire in his belly, but he was described by his rider as "cold", meaning he is chilled out basically, but with all the other qualities you'd expect from a son of the mighty Kingman.

Palace Pier (right) gets on top inside the final furlong

The question that now needs answering is, who is the best miler in Europe? There are a few candidates, but the protagonists now are Palace Pier and the year older Mohaather, who looked imperious in a high class Sussex Stakes field last time out.

That's a clash of the titans if ever I saw it and we should be able to enjoy that on Champions Day at Ascot in mid-October if all goes to plan. That would make the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes one of the races of the season.

Back to York then and on Wednesday I'll be taking on blue blooded Mogul in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur with another John Gosden trained runner.

I put Darain up as a horse to follow on Sky Sports Racing back on New Year's Day before he'd even set foot on a racecourse and at the time it was questionable how much we'd see of the colt this season due to a training setback.

Darain wins at Newmarket

The way the season has panned out may have played into his hands though as it gave him time and he didn't make his racecourse debut until July; he's now two from two in a couple of novice events. This is his first big test as he moves up the grades into Group 2 company and faces a colt who has already plied his trade at the highest level in Aidan O'Brien's 15/8 favourite Mogul.

Like Mogul, Darain has an outstanding pedigree, by Dubawi out of top class race mare Dar Re Mi, the world is his oyster and if all goes well he could be heading to Doncaster in September.

His full sister La Ti Dar finished second in a St Leger (to Kew Gardens) and this guy will be shorter than his current price of 12/1 with Sky Bet for the final classic of the season if he wins on Wednesday. He's 100/30 to follow in the footsteps of stablemate Logician who won this 12 months ago before going on to win the Leger.

Wednesday's feature is the Juddmonte International where Ghaiyyath is 6/5 market leader for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin. This powerhouse of a horse has a relentless style of galloping and has claimed some valuable scalps this season already.

If he is to win this he'll have to beat the winners of 9 Group 1 races, including a classic winner (Kameko), but that holds no fear for him. Purely at the prices I'm prepared to take a chance on Prince Of Wales's Stakes winner Lord North, who at 4/1 looks more appealing, particularly given he is still lightly raced and improving.

Lord North is eased down close home by James Doyle

Like most people, I can't see past Love in the Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday and her price (4/9 fav) reflects that.

On Friday, the Nunthorpe is the main focus and Battaash is 8/15 favourite for this. I won't be with him at that price, but for a bit of interest I've backed Art Power (5/2).

This is no speculative bet either, Tim Easterby has an exciting sprinter on his hands here. He comfortably beat Millisle in a 6 furlong Group 3 in Ireland last time out on just his fifth outing and prior to that he won a Royal Ascot handicap over 5 furlongs in impressive fashion.

The heavy rain showers that have hit the UK means that the meeting is going to start on softish ground and there are showers around all week. This will certainly be up Art Power's street and if you were watching the Sky Sports racing coverage from Ripon on Sunday, Easterby saddled a treble at the track and his horses are in great nick.

Northumberland Plate winner Caravan Of Hope

So, to Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap. Despite the current pandemic this race is still worth a quarter of a million pounds and the field assembled reflects that.

You will know that I'm a big fan of Caravan Of Hope (and caravans!) and was firmly on his side for the Northumberland Plate, which he won at the end of last month.

I've got to stick with him as I think there's more to come from this 4 year old and the 9lbs rise he got for that victory shouldn't be enough to anchor him. He won't be inconvenienced by dropping back in trip to this mile and three quarters and ground with no sting in it will suit.

Whilst his standout performance came on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle, he has winning turf form, just wouldn't want it too quick. He needs the luck of the draw of course, but at 16/1 with the sponsors, he looks value to finish in the first four, in a wide open handicap.

Incidentally, I didn't mention the horse Frankie was hanging around for in France on Sunday. He will team up with US trainer Wesley Ward on Queen Mary winner Campanelle in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville and I'm looking forward to bringing that to you live on Sky Sports Racing. Let's see if he can put a cherry on top of that well iced cake!