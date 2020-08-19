Thursday's Tips

David Clough previews Thursday's meetings including day two of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York.

Love can conquer all again in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on day two of the Ebor Festival.

Aidan O'Brien's dual Classic winner has been an unstoppable force in her two victories this season, and it is impossible to advise that her superiority is about to flounder at York as she bids for a third successive Group One.

Love won at the highest level as a juvenile last season too, coming out on top in the Moyglare Stud Stakes during a busy campaign which ended with a fine third in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

If she was not clearly head and shoulders above her contemporaries then, she has surged clear of the field this summer - starting in the 1000 Guineas back at Newmarket, where she turned the tables on Quadrilateral, and then upped to this trip for the first time when a nine-length winner of the Investec Oaks at Epsom.

She moves into open-age company, but is opposed largely by her own generation again and appears to have relatively little to fear from them.

Her supporters will have to operate at odds-on, however, and may want to look elsewhere on the card for more rewarding investments.

Sacred is another filly who has every right to be considered a strong favourite, in the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

William Haggas' youngster won a strong five-furlong maiden on her debut at Newmarket in June, before running into American star Campanelle on her only subsequent start in Royal Ascot's Queen Mary Stakes.

She could not match Campanelle's kick over the minimum distance, but was beaten less than a length and finished clear of the rest.

This move up to six furlongs looks timely, and the suspicion is that it will take another very good one to beat Sacred again.

Devious Company is also seeking a return to winning ways, and can do so in style in the lucrative Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes.

Tom Dascombe's speedy juvenile drops to six furlongs for the first time, having won twice over seven at Haydock and then twice finished a clear second upped to Group Two level against two potential rising stars.

Unless there is another Battleground or Master Of The Seas lurking here, Devious Company looks the right favourite to make up for his honourable runner-up efforts at Newmarket and Goodwood.

Top Rank brings an enticing, unbeaten profile into the highly-competitive Clipper Logistics Handicap.

The nagging instinct perhaps is to take a cautious view of four wins spaced out over more than 20 months at a relatively modest level - especially when the most recent, at Thirsk three weeks ago after more than 300 days off, has incurred a 12lb rise in the ratings.

The counter argument, though, is that there is very little not to like about the seamless progression of James Tate's grey - who may well be able to extend his sequence, even in these significantly deeper waters.

Away from York, the best of the action is at Chester and Killarney.

Spright is likely to appreciate Chester's speed test in the #simplepleasureschester EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes, having led throughout over this six-furlong trip at York and then posted a decent third in a competitive five-furlong race at Goodwood.

Over in Ireland, Buildmeupbuttercup appears to have an excellent chance of getting back on the winning trail in the Listed GMHD (Mares) Hurdle.

CHESTER: 3.50 Amasova, 4.25 Vintage Brut, 4.55 Battered, 5.25 Hereby, 6.00 Spright, 6.30 Rayong, 7.00 Lihou, 7.30 Luxor, 8.00 Ottonian.

KILLARNEY: 4.15 Oscar Montel, 4.45 Buildmeupbuttercup, 5.15 Shanning, 5.45 Anything Will Do, 6.15 Gold Seal, 6.45 Ar Eagla Na Heagla, 7.15 Purple Mountain.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.55 Sister Rosetta, 1.30 Razdan, 2.05 Zofar Zogood, 2.35 Aced It, 3.05 Finans Bay, 3.35 Brilliant Question, 4.05 Layfayette.

WINDSOR: 1.20 Wicklow, 1.55 Red Carpet Queen, 2.25 Saras Hope, 2.55 Colouring, 3.25 Liam's Lass, 3.55 Kettle Hill, 4.30 Mac Ailey, 5.05 Lady Of York, 5.35 John Locke, 6.05 Prince Alex.

YORK: 1.45 SACRED (NAP), 2.15 Devious Company, 2.45 Top Rank, 3.15 Love, 3.45 Lady G, 4.20 Rhoscolyn, 4.50 Dancing Vega.

DOUBLE: Sacred and Devious Company.