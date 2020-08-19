Pyledriver powers to Great Voltigeur success at York

Pyledriver delivered a power-packed performance to register his second Group Two triumph in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

The King Edward VII Stakes winner put an unfortunate run in the Derby behind him to show his true his colours in terrific fashion and strike for trainer William Muir and jockey Martin Dwyer, his son-in-law.

Subjectivist set the pace with Berkshire Rocco and Roberto Escobarr close up and Pyledriver towards the rear.

The pack opened up in the straight, with every one of the eight runners having a chance until Pyledriver saunted through on the far side of the track to make his bid.

Once Pyledriver (10-1) hit the front, the race was as good as over, despite having a 3lb penalty for his Royal Ascot success.

Highland Chief (11-1) was three and a half lengths back in second place with Mogul (85-40 favourite) half a length away in third.

Pyledriver was quoted at 8-1 with Betway to win the St Leger at Doncaster next month and was slashed to 6-1 from 16-1 with Betway and Paddy Power.