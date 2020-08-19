Ghaiyyath awesome in Juddmonte International at York

Ghaiyyath took his brilliant winning run to three Group Ones this season by repelling all challengers in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

Charlie Appleby's front-runner led throughout once again as he saw off a top-class five-strong field to win by three lengths as the 11-8 favourite, under William Buick.

Ghaiyyath predictably had to contend with the close attendance of outsider Rose Of Kildare in the early stages - and once that hazard was out of the way, he was harried into the final two furlongs by 2000 Guineas winner Kameko and multiple Group One heroine Magical.

But none ever closed within two lengths as Appleby's five-year-old added this success to his Coronation Cup and Coral-Eclipse victories in the past two months.

Magical took second spot, with Lord North eventually staying on past Kameko into third.

Appleby told ITV Racing: "(I'm) delighted with that performance today. To have a horse like that on our hands is an honour.

"A fantastic ride by William. It was a nice race to watch. He got into a lovely rhythm and I knew coming up the straight, once I saw William gather him up and change his hands, I was confident he would gallop on strongly to the line."

Buick said: "This horse can do all the things most horses can't.

"His high cruising speed, the way he keeps going and at the business end he has another gear just to finish the race off completely.

"I love him. He's a high-class horse and he's now got everything on his CV. He's been beaten the best around at this trip.

"He's obviously very good at a mile and a quarter. He stays a mile and a half. It's going to be interesting to see if he'll get an end-of-season target like the Arc. I don't know.

"His highness Sheikh Mohammed and Charlie will decide what's best for the horse.

"As long as the ground isn't bad, I'm sure the Arc would be an interesting target for him.

"He's the best I've ridden without a doubt."