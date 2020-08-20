Waterlogged Windsor off

Windsor has abandoned its Thursday meeting because of waterlogging.
The course failed an early-morning inspection following further overnight rain.
The ground was already described as heavy and unfit for racing after 11mm had fallen on Wednesday.
Thursday 20 August 2020 08:41, UK
