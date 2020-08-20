Love oozes class in Yorkshire Oaks at York

Love oozed class as she supplemented victories in the 1000 Guineas and Investec Oaks with a deeply impressive display in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Following Enable's defection, Love (4/9 fav) was all the rage to register her third Group One victory from as many starts this season and barely broke sweat as she cruised to another facile success.

Jockey Ryan Moore was happy to take a lead as Manuela De Vega cut out sensible early fractions but Love simply breezed into the lead with over two furlongs to run as her rivals, one by one, failed to land anything close to a telling blow.

The race was over as a contest at the furlong marker as Love swept clear, her big white blaze lighting up the Knavesmire despite the lack of a crowd, with Moore doing little more than nurse his filly home as she went on to score by five lengths.

Outsider Alpinista tried hard and eventually edged out One Voice for the runner-up spot as John Gosden-trained duo Franconia and Frankly Darling never figured.

Moore told ITV Racing: "She's very special. When I rode her as a two-year-old I thought she was exceptional. She has just thrived and has got stronger and done that very easily."

Asked if she would head to Doncaster for the St Leger or to France for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, he said: "She's not a mile and six horse.

"She's a Guineas winner and I wouldn't think she'd be going to Doncaster for me.

"She'd be a possible for the Arc. She had to run on ground today we didn't really want for her. We've always believed she's better on better ground.

"It's good to soft, it's a bit dead today, she handled it fine."