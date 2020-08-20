Grey day on Knavesmire as Montatham strikes

Montatham provided Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas with his first winner at this year's Ebor Festival with a narrow verdict in the Clipper Logistics Handicap.

The four-year-old grey has been in excellent form this season, with wins at Newmarket and Sandown sandwiching a fine effort to finish second in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot.

The well-backed 7-2 chance was strongly pressed racing inside the closing stages of the one-mile contest, but responded generously to Jim Crowley urgings to hold Sir Busker at bay by a neck, with previously-unbeaten 3-1 favourite Top Rank a close-up third.

Haggas said: "He's such a genuine horse, Jim thought he maybe just got to the front too soon.

"When Top Rank came to him he went again, but he didn't see the one on the inside and nor did I.

"I suppose we'll have to look at Listed and Group races now, but I did put him in the Cambridgeshire. I don't know if he'll go there as he'll go up in the weights again.

"He's so genuine I'm happy to go up into a Listed, but they are worth half as much as this was."

Gold Wand has always been highly thought of by Roger Varian and she finally delivered on the promise stepped up in trip in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.

Seventh in the Oaks, she was narrowly denied by Franconia in a Listed race over 10 furlongs last time out - but found a mile and a half more to her liking this time, beating Vivionn by a length and three-quarters.

Andrea Atzeni was on board the 6-1 winner, and said: "I've always liked her since she was a two-year-old. We threw her in at the deep end in the Oaks, but lack of experience and the track didn't suit her.

"She ran well last time on fast ground which she didn't like. We weren't sure about the trip today, but she enjoyed it.

"It's great for her owner (Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim) as he's only young and he'll be watching in Bahrain. She's big, she'll only get better."