Wand strikes York gold for Roger Varian

Gold Wand has always been highly thought of by Roger Varian and she finally delivered on the promise stepped up in trip in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.

Seventh in the Oaks, she was narrowly denied by Franconia in a Listed race over 10 furlongs last time out - but found a mile and a half more to her liking this time, beating Vivionn by a length and three-quarters.

Andrea Atzeni was on board the 6-1 winner, and said: "I've always liked her since she was a two-year-old. We threw her in at the deep end in the Oaks, but lack of experience and the track didn't suit her.

"She ran well last time on fast ground which she didn't like. We weren't sure about the trip today, but she enjoyed it.

"It's great for her owner (Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim) as he's only young and he'll be watching in Bahrain. She's big, she'll only get better."