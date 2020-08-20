Staying stalwart Max Dynamite retired

Classy and versatile performer Max Dynamite has been retired after a careering spanning seven years.

The 10-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins and owned Susannah and Rich Ricci, gained his most important success in the Lonsdale Cup at York in 2015.

However, he ran two tremendous races in the Melbourne Cup, finishing second that year and again when third in 2017.

He also claimed one hurdle contest among five victories in 44 starts and amassed more than £1million in prize-money.

Mullins tweeted: "Max Dynamite has been retired. The international traveller in our yard, topped by his 2nd ('15) & 3rd ('17) in the Melbourne Cup. He has been a pleasure to train & earned over £1m for Suzanna & Rich Ricci.

"Special thanks to Jimmy Kelly for his expert care over the last 7 years."