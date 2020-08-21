Battaash fights off Que Amoro to land second Nunthorpe

Battaash continued his brilliant sprinting CV with a hard-fought victory in defence of his Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes crown at York.

Charlie Hills' speedster had to defy rain-softened ground which put hopes of bettering the course record he set last year off the agenda.

He also faced an unexpectedly stern challenge from outsider Que Amoro, before getting firmly on top in the final furlong to land the odds as the 1-2 favourite and see off the 22-1 runner-up by a length.

Jockey Jim Crowley was capping an outstanding day in the saddle, completing a four-timer in the first four races - following the victories of Alfaatik, Enbihaar and Minzaal, all like Battaash for his retained owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

A relieved Hills gave credit to horse and jockey for getting the job done in difficult conditions.

"Relief is the right word," he told ITV Racing.

"It's not easy conditions out there. There's a massive tailwind, the ground is loose - and obviously not ideal for him.

"He had to knuckle down and get the job done- and he did that. All credit to everyone, and Jim rode him perfectly."

Crowley added: "He's an amazing horse. We're lucky to have him about.

"He had to dig very deep. That horse was hard to pass. We went one hell of a gallop - there's a tailwind, the wind is blowing across the track towards the stands rail.

"For him, he doesn't normally have to battle. He usually has his races won sat halfway, but today he stuck his neck out and battled it out.

"It was a Catch 22. It was a bit of an outsider, and I had to try not to give it enough rope. Anyway we got it just right."

Michael Dods reflected with pride on such a fine run in defeat from his filly Que Amoro.

The County Durham trainer said: "She would have preferred faster ground, and so would he, but I didn't think we'd get that close - so she's run a blinder.

"To get that close to a horse like that is a hell of a performance.

"She's seriously quick - when she ran here the other month, because the ground had gone a bit, we half-saved her to get home. I said to (jockey) Paul (Mulrennan) to take no prisoners today, to just go - because that's the only way to ride her. She burns horses off.

"She's not in the Abbaye - we decided we wouldn't put her in, and if she ran a big race here we'd supplement her. With what's going on, we didn't know what would happen, but that is probably where she'd go."