Fujaira Prince reigns in Sky Bet Ebor at York

Fujaira Prince followed up his Royal Ascot success with victory in York's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.

Roger Varian's grey was a rare winning favourite in one of the Flat calendar's most notoriously difficult handicaps.

But just as in the Copper Horse Handicap at Ascot on his seasonal return two months ago, the 11-2 winner proved he was ahead of the assessor - this time holding off a late rally from long-time leader Glencadam Glory, who admirably outran his starting price of 25-1.

Andrea Atzeni had the winner handily-placed early on but reined back as Glencadam Glory took the field along at a decent pace on rain-softened ground.

Fujaira Prince then hit the front in the final furlong as the field moved towards the stands side, and the six-year-old held on comfortably despite his dwindling advantage, winning by half a length.

There was another length back to Verdana Blue in third, with Monica Sheriff two and a quarter lengths behind in fourth.