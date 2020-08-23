Hukum in top form as Leger decision looms

A St Leger date has yet to be confirmed for Hukum - but trainer Owen Burrows admits it is the next logical step for his improving colt.

Successful at Royal Ascot in June, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt returned from a minor setback to win the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury in impressive fashion.

The son of Sea The Stars is currently around 8-1 for the final Classic of the season, a race in which the likes of Irish Derby winner Santiago and William Muir's Great Voltigeur hero Pyledriver promise to offer stern opposition.

"Touch wood, he's come out of the race very well, but nothing has been finalised as to where he'll go next," said Burrows.

"He certainly wasn't stopping at either Ascot or Newbury, so I can't see the trip being an issue, but I have to keep stressing he shows plenty of pace at home and is not simply a stayer.

"I thought William Muir's horse was very impressive in the Great Voltigeur, especially with a penalty, but you'd have to say Aidan (O'Brien) appears to hold all the cards with Santiago and a few others.

"But, this year more than any, if you think you might have a horse for it you'll be tempted to go.

"We'll speak to Sheikh Hamdan, but the Leger does look the logical next step."