Haydock next for Art Power

Art Power will step back up to six furlongs for the Sprint Cup at Haydock after finishing unplaced in the Nunthorpe at York last week.

The bookmakers rated him as the only serious danger to Battaash in the Group One but the three-year-old found things happening too quickly over the minimum trip following a slow start.

Trainer Tim Easterby will now step his Royal Ascot winner back up to the trip over which he had looked so impressive when winning a Group Three at Naas.

"He's absolutely fine. He just went to sleep in the stalls and by the time he woke up it was too late," said Easterby.

"We'll look towards the Sprint Cup at Haydock and all the top sprints next year.

"We know six furlongs is fine for him and maybe he'll even go seven (furlongs) at some stage."