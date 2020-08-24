Loughnane eyeing Rockfel redemption for Santosha

Santosha will be given a short break before coming back for the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.

David Loughnane's stable star, winner of the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on her penultimate outing, was well fancied for the Lowther Stakes at York last week.

However, she became worked up before the race, was very slowly away and finished eighth behind Miss Amulet.

"I think the whole experience of York just got to her and blew her brains a bit," said Loughnane.

"Just with the walk across the track from the stables, stuff like that can get to some horses and unfortunately she got worked up beforehand and blew the start.

"She actually did very well to finish where she did, but we're going to freshen her up now for a couple of weeks before we bring her back in September for the Rockfel - it's between that or the Cheveley Park, but I think it will be the Rockfel.

"The Lowther looked right for her, but these things happen. She's still the same filly she was, her form all stacks up."