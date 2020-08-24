Middle Park an option for Tactical after French defeat

Tactical could go on a retrieval mission in next month's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

After failing to feature on his Group One debut in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday, the Andrew Balding-trained colt, who is owned by the Queen, could be kept at the top level for the six-furlong prize on September 26.

While Tactical was beaten on his latest outing, he had previously demonstrated his ability with victories in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group Two July Stakes at Newmarket.

Balding said: "We were disappointed with the result, but his jockey felt that he just struggled on the ground.

"We will get him home and regroup, but I've not lost faith in the horse. We will get him back on a better surface and try to get him back on track.

"We didn't consider pulling him out of the race as we thought he was equipped to deal with most types of ground, but he never looked comfortable on it.

"The Middle Park is a possibility, but there is also a chance we might look to step him up to seven furlongs as well."

An outing in the Ayr Gold Cup is on the agenda for King's Lynn, who is also owned by The Queen.

Having signed off last season with victory in a sales contest at Doncaster, the son of Cable Bay finished second at Town Moor on his return to action.

Balding said: "He needed his run at Doncaster the other week, but he is entitled to come on for it. If he gets in the Ayr Gold Cup, that is where we will be looking, but we need a few to come out to get in it.

"He won't be worried by a big field having won the sales race at Doncaster. It was quite quick the other day and I think he will be better with a bit of cut in the ground, which he should get at Ayr."

Gimcrack Stakes third Mystery Smiles will remain at six furlongs on his next start in the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

He said: "He ran a super race and we will look at the Mill Reef next for him. He will stay seven in time, but he will probably have another run at six.

"I think he will be a better horse on quicker ground. He is an exciting horse going forwards."