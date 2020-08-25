Regal Reality poised for Goodwood's Celebration Mile

Regal Reality is poised to run in the Ladbrokes Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday, as long as the ground does not get too soft.

Last seen getting back to winning ways in the Group Three Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old is currently favourite for the Group Two on the Sussex Downs.

Regal Reality finished less than three lengths behind Enable when third in last season's Coral-Eclipse.

"The intention is to run, but we obviously wouldn't want too much rain," said Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, on Tuesday.

"I don't know what the conditions are like today, but he came out of his win well and we were very happy with his performance at Salisbury.

"Basically it looks like he is back on the up, but obviously the ground is a major factor for him.

"It gave him a nice confidence boost so at this point in time we're seriously considering running him."