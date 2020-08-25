Cheveley Park target for Miss Amulet

A tilt at the Cheveley Park Stakes is next on the agenda for Lowther Stakes winner Miss Amulet.

The Ken Condon-trained filly prevailed by a length in the Group Two contest at York last week - a second successive victory after she gained black-type form in the Listed Marwell Stakes at Naas on August 3.

Condon reports the two-year-old in good order after her performance on the Knavesmire, and is likely to step the daughter of Sir Prancealot up to Group One level at Newmarket on her next appearance.

"She's very well after York," he said.

"She's cantering away and all things being well she'll be aimed at the Cheveley Park. She'll go there next, but she's fresh and well after the other day, she was great.

"We'll just take it one step at a time I guess, it's a good distance between York and that race.

"She stayed well over six (furlongs) at York and Newmarket will be a different test, but she's in good form. Hopefully she remains that way, we'll see closer to the time but at the moment we're focused on going there."