Make A Challenge set for Navan's Abergwaun Stakes

Make A Challenge will try to take full advantage of testing conditions at Navan as he makes a swift reappearance in Saturday's Listed Abergwaun Stakes.

The five-year-old struck gold at the same level at the Curragh last week and he turns out again seven days later, switching back to five furlongs after winning over six last time.

The Abergwaun was originally due to be run at Tipperary on Thursday, but with the weather claiming that fixture, Horse Racing Ireland quickly rearranged the event - a move which met with praise from Make A Challenge's trainer Denis Hogan, who has his sights set on Irish Champions Weekend.

He said: "We're delighted the race has been rescheduled. It's great that HRI found another venue so soon. It suits us well, it maybe spaces it out a bit better for us, and it's only two weeks to the Flying Five afterwards.

"We don't do a lot of work with this lad at home, he does a lot of his work on the track and I'd say he's tightened up a bit from the Curragh."

Hogan is also eager to take his chance while conditions are in Make A Challenge's favour.

He added: "He's in good nick and we're happy to let him run. The ground is going to be pretty heavy and testing, which should suit him well.

"You've got to go where the ground as you don't know when it might change again, and this looks a good opportunity for him."

Make A Challenge is one of 10 contenders and must concede upwards of 3lb all round under Joe Doyle. Johnny Murtagh's Urban Beat and the John Grogan-trained Rapid Reaction are the only other runners rated over 100.