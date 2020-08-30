Opera aim for Deauville victor Audarya

James Fanshawe is leaning towards treading a familiar path with Audarya after earmarking the Prix de l'Opera as her next port of call.

The Wootton Bassett filly will bid to complete the same Group One double Fanshawe's former flag-bearer Speedy Boarding achieved in 2016 by following up her Prix Jean Romanet success at Deauville in the mile-and-a-quarter prize at ParisLongchamp on October 4.

Although Audarya holds an entry in next month's Group Two Moyglare "Jewels" Blandford Stakes at the Curragh, Fanshawe is keen to keep his latest Group One scorer at the top level by sending her straight back to France.

Fanshawe said: "It was a really good result for Audarya, but she has always looked a nice filly. One thing I was worried about there was the ground, but she seemed to handle it well.

"She is in the Blandford on September 13, but that might come a bit quick and she would have a penalty in that. I would really like to go back to France for the Opera.

"I hope she can keep in the same form until October 4. It was great to win on Sunday though and we are still enjoying that."

Audarya made her Group One debut on the back of a handicap win at Newcastle, but despite the steep jump in class, Fanshawe has long believed her to be a Pattern race performer.

He added: "Things had not really gone for her this season. She never got a run behind Nazeef at Kempton on her first start, then everything was wrong at Pontefract.

"We stepped her up to a mile and a quarter at Newcastle and that brought her on, combined with the fact our horses were coming to themselves, then it all came together in Deauville.

"I've won this race before and if you have an older filly, it is a good race to aim at and I'd had it on the back of my mind for a while."