Exciting times for Hambleton Racing with Glen Shiel

Glen Shiel is firmly on course for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday - with Hollie Doyle taking the ride in the Group One showpiece.

Bought for £45,000 from Godolphin at Goffs in 2019, the Hambleton Racing-owned six-year-old has thrived since dropped to sprint trips this year - winning three of his last four starts, most recently in the Group Three Phoenix Sprint at the Curragh.

Haydock's six-furlong highlight will be the gelding's first crack at the top level, and trainer Archie Watson is looking forward to the run.

Watson said: "He came out of his Curragh win really well, and I'm delighted with him at home.

"He's a Group winner now, so deserves to take his chance in these Group One sprints. The fact he goes on any ground is a big help, with the weather at the moment."

Hambleton Racing's Cosmo Charlton reports Glen Shiel's owners cannot wait for the weekend.

He said: "Glen's owners are counting down the days to Saturday's race. To compete in these big races with a horse that didn't cost a fortune is very much the horse racing syndicate blueprint.

"He's a fantastic horse who we may not have seen the best of yet."

Doyle - riding on the crest of a wave with her historic five-timer at Windsor on Saturday - boasts a fine record in the Hambleton silks, including winning the Al Rayyan Stakes in Doha and the Listed Moonlight Cloud Stakes at Deauville aboard the Watson-trained Maystar.