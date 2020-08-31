Enable “very much” on course for September Stakes

Enable is the star attraction among nine entries for the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

John Gosden's dual Arc heroine was imperious in winning her third King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in late July, after which she was widely expected to head to the Ebor Festival at York.

However, with a hat-trick bid in Paris very much Enable's chief objective, connections opted to sidestep a potential clash with the brilliant Love in the Yorkshire Oaks and instead head for a Group Three on the all-weather she won en route to Arc glory in 2018.

With Frankie Dettori returning from a spell in quarantine to take the ride, Khalid Abdullah's superstar mare will be a red-hot favourite to claim a 15th career win ahead of her return to ParisLongchamp on October 4.

Gosden has also entered the Abdullah-owned Logician, who has not been seen in competitive action since extending his unbeaten record to five in the St Leger at Doncaster last September, but the pair will not clash.

"They won't run against each other," confirmed Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe.

"Enable is very much an intended runner at this stage. We entered Logician just in case, as he is nearing a return and we're considering a couple of different options."

Charlie Fellowes is set to saddle his globetrotting stable star Prince Of Arran ahead of a likely return to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, in which he was narrowly beaten last year.

Sir Michael Stoute's Alignak, the David Simcock-trained Almania, Andrew Balding's Fox Tal, James Fanshawe's Kirstenbosch, Richard Hughes' Punting and Tinandali from David O'Meara's yard are the other contenders.