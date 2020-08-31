Addeybb to return soon en route to Champion Stakes

Addeybb is nearing a return to action - with another shot at the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day his target.

The six-year-old has been seen just once this season, when chasing home Lord North in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That effort came after a lucrative trip to Australia which saw him win two Group Ones, the Ranvet Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, launching Tom Marquand on to the global stage.

Addeybb finished second to Magical in the Champion Stakes last season - and after a yet-to-be-decided prep run, trainer William Haggas hopes he can go close again.

"He needs a run before Champions Day, so we've just got to find a slot," said Haggas.

"He's fine, he's had a break after Ascot and he's in good shape actually - really good.

"He would have liked the (soft) ground at the minute, but the trouble is when you're coming back from a break you don't want it bottomless.

"He worked on Friday and he's on his way back, but he's not prepared for now because normally it's not like this - sadly you can't just turn them on and off when coming back from a break.

"You can't rush it, but we're on schedule for whatever we want. Hopefully he'll get his ground."

Stable companion My Oberon is heading to Haydock on Saturday for the Betfair Superior Mile, where he could clash with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Benbatl.

He was hampered by Tilsit when upped in grade for just his third run in the Thoroughbred Stakes.

"He's going to Haydock for the Superior Mile," said Haggas.

"I don't think it was just 'what happens at Goodwood' last time. I don't know how you can almost knock over your only rival and keep the race. I don't know how that works. The fact it was unintentional was not really relevant.

"Our chance was ended immediately. There was a likelihood he wouldn't have got up, but it sets the wrong precedent.

"If you are cycling and an animal crosses the road in front of you then you slam your brakes on, and it takes a while to get back up to top speed again. If your momentum is checked it's hard to get it back up, but he did actually stay on again.

"The other thing is if you stop every race with half a furlong to run without knowing the result you don't always get it right.

"It was only his third run, as it was for the winner actually, so he was still a bit green - and Tom said he didn't really know what he was doing."