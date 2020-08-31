Park Hill Stakes an option for Alpinista

An outing in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster is a potential next port of call for Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Alpinista.

Sir Mark Prescott's grey was not beaten far in a Group Three in Paris in the autumn and again went close in a Listed event in France on her return to action in July.

The daughter of Frankel was something of a surprise winner when making most of the running in the Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury - but proved that effort was no fluke by beating all bar the brilliant Love at York.

Prescott said: "She's fine and we'll probably go for either the Park Hill at Doncaster (on September 10) or a Group Two in Germany the same weekend.

"She had a very good week. She may have been flattered a little by the win at Salisbury as the ground was very firm and a lot came out, and she may have been flattered a little by the run at York as we rode her conservatively to try to get second.

"She was beaten a length into fourth place in a Group Three at ParisLongchamp last year and less than a length into fourth place in the Listed race at Vichy. I think those runs were underestimated a little and maybe her last two runs have been overestimated, but we'll see.

"The great thing is she now has big black type for winning the Listed race and is now Group One-placed."