Champers aiming to spark Gowran celebrations

Champers Elysees bids to complete a hat-trick for the season in the rescheduled Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

Johnny Murtagh's progressive filly made a successful start to her campaign in a handicap at the Curragh in June before completely dominating her rivals in Listed company at the Galway Festival.

The daughter of Elzaam tests the water at Group Three level after the race was saved and moved following the cancellation of racing at Tipperary last Thursday due to a waterlogged track.

Murtagh said: "On ratings she's the one they all have to beat.

"We've been very happy with her since her last race in Galway and we're happy the race is going ahead."

Champers Elysees is 8lb clear of her rivals on official ratings, with Paddy Twomey's Pearls Galore next on a mark of 102.

Formerly trained in France by Freddy Head, the three-year-old is unbeaten in two starts since arriving in Ireland, winning impressively at Limerick and Cork.

"She's done nothing wrong since she came to us. She's won her maiden, she's won a handicap off top-weight and this looked like the logical next step," said Twomey.

"I'm very happy with her and I'm hopeful she'll run a big race."

Aidan O'Brien saddles Eden Quay, Precious Moments and Tango, while Ger Lyons fires a couple of bullets in Auxilia and Souls Search.

Other contenders include Jessica Harrington's Rocket Science and Edward Lynam's Romantic Proposal, with British hopes carried by the Archie Watson-trained Parent's Prayer.