Moore to quarantine ahead of Irish Champions Weekend

Ryan Moore believes the prospect of riding on Longines Irish Champions Weekend is worth the "small hardship" of having to go into quarantine in Ireland for two weeks.

The three-time champion jockey is the number one rider to Aidan O'Brien, but has not yet competed in Ireland this year because of the Covid-19 protocols currently in place.

However, Moore made the trip across the Irish Sea last Saturday to ensure he can fulfil the required two-week quarantine period and will be free to ride at Leopardstown on Saturday week and the Curragh the following afternoon.

Moore told Betfair: "As people travelling from the UK to Ireland currently have to quarantine on arrival for 14 days, I flew over immediately after racing at Goodwood last Saturday afternoon so that I could ride at the Irish Champions Weekend, starting on September 12 at Leopardstown and moving on to the Curragh the following day.

"It means that I am stuck in a house on my own for a fortnight, but it is well worth that small hardship.

"It has obviously been a touch frustrating on a personal level, watching so many of our stars winning in Ireland this season, while I have had to stay at home.

"It is just not missing out on the likes of the Classic winners like Santiago in the Irish Derby and Peaceful in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but it is getting to know the youngsters and other horses, too.

"There is no substitute for getting a first-hand feel for all of the horses, as I always say. There is only so much a form book, or a video, can tell you. Not that I can even ride out while I am over here, but hopefully Aidan has lined up a strong team for the meeting."

Moore's decision means he will miss this Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, and is also set to sit out next week's St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

He added: "Irish Champions Weekend is so important that it made total sense for me to come over. It is a major meeting that you always want to be part of. It is a shame that there will be no one on track, but it is a fantastic programme of racing with top-class horses.

"Last year I was lucky enough to have a treble at Leopardstown, with Magical the star of the show in the Irish Champion Stakes, while Love and Fairyland gave me a Group One double at Curragh on the Sunday.

"I am not sure what I will be riding yet - but I imagine the likes of Magical, Japan, Peaceful, Fancy Blue and Battleground, and plenty of others besides, will all be in the mix.

"I am also not certain what I am going to do on my own for the next 10 days or so, but it is no big deal in the grand scheme of things, and at least the prospect of riding on two of Ireland's best, most important and prestigious days in the Flat calendar will hopefully make the time go quicker."