Powerful Breeze working towards Sun Chariot comeback

Powerful Breeze is on course for his return to the track in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Hugo Palmer's filly made an impressive debut on the July Course last summer before following up in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

She was narrowly beaten by the Roger Charlton-trained Quadrilateral on her final juvenile appearance in the Fillies' Mile in October and has not been seen in competitive action since, having suffered broken ribs in a fall earlier this year.

Palmer said: "Powerful Breeze is doing great. She's been back cantering for a while now. She hasn't galloped yet, but she didn't take a lot of galloping to get to her peak last year.

"We think she's a bigger and stronger filly this year and the most important thing is there is no indication she is any discomfort whatsoever - long may that remain the case.

"I'm hopeful we'll see her in the Sun Chariot. There is no obvious opportunity to run her before Newmarket, but she did win first and second time up last season and is not a big filly who takes a lot of getting fit.

"It's obviously been a concertinaed campaign, so if there is ever a good year to miss most of the season, this was it."