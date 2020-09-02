Le Don De Vie set for Australian targets

Hughie Morrison reports plans to be at an advanced stage for Le Don De Vie to head to Australia for next month's Caulfield Cup.

The four-year-old will go into quarantine in two weeks' time and fly out a fortnight later to arrive at the beginning of next month in preparation for the showpiece Group One on October 17 - with a date in the Melbourne Cup possibly to follow for him on November 3.

Le Don De Vie boosted his prospects with victory in the August Stakes at Windsor on Saturday, with his rating raised 6lb to 112.

Covid-19 restrictions are making it difficult for European-based trainers and their staff to travel to the other side of the world and look after their horses.

But with Le Don De Vie being in Australian ownership, it is easier to arrange for the horse to be stabled locally.

Morrison said: "He's all good to go.

"He's got a good rating now, which will get him in the Caulfield Cup.

"They are all very excited in Australia, and I await my instructions.

"We will look after him in quarantine and hopefully get him there all ready to run."

At that point, Berkshire trainer Morrison must hand over the reins elsewhere.

"I think he has to go to someone else, unless we do something very complicated," he added.

"We know the horse really well now, so ideally we'd like to train him ourselves, but I think it's going to be easier if he went to someone there.

"He goes into quarantine on September 16 for two weeks and then he will arrive in Australia on October 1 or 2."