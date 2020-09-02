Ease expected in Haydock ground

Conditions look like being on the easy side for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday, without being in the extreme.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright described the ground as good to soft on Wednesday morning, but some rain was expected by the start of the three-day meeting on Thursday.

Even so, Tellwright does not anticipate the ground being any more testing than soft.

"We are good to soft. It might rain later today and tomorrow. We might get six millimetres," said Tellwright.

"I think the best scenario in terms of ground for Saturday is good to soft, worse case is soft."

Tellwright is looking forward to the highlight of the fixture at the weekend when Hello Youmzain attempts to become only the second dual winner of the Sprint Cup after Be Friendly, owned by the late Sir Peter O'Sullevan, won the first two renewals in 1966 and 1967.

"There have been several who have gone close to winning the race twice," he said.

"Gordon Lord Byron went close and Tim Easterby's horse that went on soft ground (Somnus) he went close to it as well. They won one and were placed in one or two.

"After Be Friendly, no-one has won more than one.

"It's slightly disappointing Oxted is out, but it still looks like being a nice race.

"We've got last year's winner (Hello Youmzain) and the one from the year before (The Tin Man). There are a few old friends in it."