La Barrosa makes stylish winning start at Ascot

La Barrosa looks to have a bright future ahead of him after making the perfect start to his career in the Me2 Club EBF Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes at Ascot.

The Lope De Vega colt paid back a small slice of his 750,000 guineas price-tag with an impressive success under James Doyle, in what might prove to be a strong race.

Settled mid-division for much of the seven-furlong contest, the 2-1 favourite moved effortlessly into contention before quickly putting the race to bed and defeating Enable's half-brother Derab - who shaped nicely himself - by a length and a quarter.

Appleby said: "The horse had shown some nice bits of work at home recently and we were confident the conditions would suit him.

"He seems to have a lot of natural pace and I don't see any reason to step him in trip yet, although his pedigree suggests in time he will get further."

On future targets, he added: "He doesn't have any lofty entries at this stage, but he might be one to look towards the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. We will try to find a Group Three for him and take it from there.

"Knowing me I could decide to take him to France!"

Charlie Hills has plenty of exciting juveniles on his hands and Dark Shift (10-1) could be another judging by the manner of his victory in division one of the St John Ambulance Volunteers (Berkshire) British EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

The Lambourn handler said: "He worked twice really nicely. Hopefully there will be some improvement there.

"He showed a good turn of foot I thought - I think he has got a lot of ability.

"When you win like that you could go to another novice, but the season is running out at the same time.

"He has got speed, but it would be nice to think we can stretch him out to seven furlongs."

Prince Of Abington took a significant step forward from his debut fifth at Newmarket to keep up Jane Chapple-Hyam's recent run of good form when prevailing by half a length in the second division of the six-furlong prize.

The Newmarket handler part-owns the 13-2 shot and said: "He had improved from his fifth at Newmarket on the July Course. I just didn't want any more rain.

"The riders at home were very happy with him so we decided to let him take his chance here today rather than on Sunday at York. I think he might be better at five furlongs."