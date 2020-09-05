Dream result in Sprint Cup for Sir Michael Stoute

Dream Of Dreams justified strong support as the well-backed 5/2 favourite won the Group One Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

Sir Michael Stoute's six year-old was winning his first top-level race at the sixth attempt on the back of an emphatic seven-length win in the Hungerford Stakes last time out.

He had no problem in dropping back to six furlongs here, though, with Oisin Murphy producing him in the final furlong to get the better of Glen Shiel and Golden Horde, with Art Power back in fourth.

"It's very hard to win Group Ones and this horse is an absolute star," Murphy said.

"If he jumped and travelled and had luck in running I thought he could win. It's great to win this race again."

This was Stoute's third success in the race - 33 years after his consecutive previous victories back in the 1980s.

Philip Robinson, representing winning owner Saeed Suhail, said: "He's just all of a sudden improved. The gelding operation has helped, without a shadow of a doubt. His mind is in the job.

"He's a different horse now and I think Sir Michael's big trick with him is to keep him fresh and he's giving him plenty of time between races. He's thriving.

"He's discovering how easy it is, now he's got his confidence. Onwards and upwards."

Robinson added: "Champions Day (Qipco British Champions Sprint) is very possible.

"I think that will probably be his next target."