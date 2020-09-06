Easterby planning 2021 campaign for Wells Farhh Go

Trainer Tim Easterby has revealed Wells Farhh Go has been ruled for the entire 2020 campaign, but has high hopes his smart stayer will return next year.

The dual Group Three winner has been sidelined with a problem emanating from his run in the Ebor at York in August 2019.

"He is still in training, but he's having a season off. He'll be running next year on the Flat," said Easterby.

"He had a little problem this spring from York last year, so he's had to have this year off. All being well, he'll be fine."

Wells Farhh Go has only had 10 career starts, but his four victories include the Acomb Stakes and Bahrain Trophy, as well as the Listed Fred Archer Stakes.

He had been a leading fancy for the St Leger in 2018 until he picked up an injury that forced him to miss the Doncaster Classic.