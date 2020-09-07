Supremacy set to tackle Middle Park

Clive Cox reports Supremacy to be on course for this month's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, after recovering from a slight setback.

The impressive Richmond Stakes winner was ruled out of the Gimcrack at York with a bad scope, having missed the Prix Morny at Deauville because of the testing conditions.

"He's in great form, and we are heading towards the Middle Park - that's his intended target at the end of the season," said Cox.

"It's just great he's another high-class two-year-old performer (for us)."

Cox ran Nando Parrado in the Morny, and the shock Coventry Stakes scorer did not let the Lambourn trainer down - taking the runner-up spot behind Campanelle.

"He is back very well indeed from his second in the Morny," he added.

"Although we have entries covered over six furlongs in the Middle Park, similarly the autumn ground holds no fears with him, and we're keen to give him the option of stepping up to seven furlongs as well at this stage.

"He's in the Dewhurst (also at Newmarket) and the (Prix Jean-Luc) Lagardere (at ParisLongchamp) as well. He's well entered - and I'm thrilled to report he's come back from a very solid performance, being second in the Morny to a very good filly.

"We'll play the cards accordingly and keep an open mind."

Cox has a strong hand in the juvenile department, with Cobh another class act in his yard.

Cobh's victory in a Listed race at Salisbury was given a boost when the runner-up Fancy Man won the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

"He's another well-entered individual that won the Stonehenge at Salisbury very convincingly over a mile," he said.

"It was great for Kodi Bear's first crop of two-year-olds to have a classy performer like him carrying the flag.

"He was second in Listed company on quick ground at Ascot - so he's also very versatile - and I think although he's won over a mile, we're keeping an open mind on seven furlong races as well.

"He's a horse we're very pleased with."

Cobh is likely to tackle a Group race next rather than take up his entry in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £200,000 2yo Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

"I think he's probably going to stay in Pattern company," said Cox.

"He is in the Royal Lodge - and he's well entered, with no going concerns either."