Logician to return to action at Doncaster

Last year's St Leger hero Logician is set to make his eagerly-awaited return to action at Doncaster on Thursday.

The unbeaten Frankel colt, trained by John Gosden, has been absent since his Classic success on Town Moor 12 months ago.

Frankie Dettori's mount will face just two rivals in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Conditions Stakes over an extended 10 furlongs - the Charlie Appleby-trained Mythical Magic and Sir Michael Stoute's dual Group Three scorer Zaaki.

Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Alpinista is one of eight fillies declared for the bet365 Park Hill Stakes.

Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-old was beaten five lengths by the brilliant Love on the Knavesmire and steps up from a mile and a half to an extended mile and three-quarters in the Group Two heat.

Stoute sends out Galtres Stakes runner-up Vivionn - with William Haggas saddling Monica Sheriff, who was fourth in the Ebor after a long absence.

Roger Varian's Believe In Love has won her last four races, and there is strong Irish representation in Joseph O'Brien's Pista (William Buick) and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Snow (Dettori). David O'Meara's Makawee and Charlie Fellowes' Dubious Affair complete the field.

Kevin Ryan's Star Of Emaraaty, shock winner of the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket last time, sets the standard in the bet365 May Hill Fillies' Stakes.

Dettori and Gosden team up with the once-raced Yarmouth winner Indigo Girl as she steps into Group Two company - while another unbeaten runner among the nine-strong line-up is the Varian-trained Zabeel Queen, who created a good impression in her Ascot success.