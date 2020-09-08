Ghaiyyath still in Irish Champion at Leopardstown

Ghaiyyath is one of 13 possibles at the confirmation stage for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Charlie Appleby's five-year-old has carried all before him this season, winning the Coronation Cup, the Eclipse and the Juddmonte International at York - earning himself the moniker of the best turf horse on the planet.

A final decision on his participation on Saturday has still to be made, but he would be a firm favourite should he line up.

Appleby has also left in Barney Roy.

Aidan O'Brien's Magical chased Ghaiyaath home at York and is one of six possibles for the Ballydoyle handler - also including Japan and Magic Wand.

John Gosden's Lord North is still in the mix - as is Jean-Claude Rouget's Sottsass, who won the Prix du Jockey Club last year.

The other Group One race on the first day of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend is the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes .

Donnacha O'Brien's Fancy Blue arguably sets the standard, having won the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes this summer already.

Aidan O'Brien has Irish Guineas winner Peaceful, subsequently a neck behind Fancy Blue in France, and Magic Wand in his team.

Johnny Murtagh is another with multiple entries, with Champers Elysees and Know It All among the 13.

There are plenty of promising youngsters in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes, including Ger Lyons' Ides Of August and Jim Bolger's Jack Duggan.

Aidan O'Brien has four of the 19, with High Definition the only one who remains unbeaten. Joseph O'Brien has six in the mix, including Liffey River.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Century Dream, John Quinn's Safe Voyage and David O'Meara's Escobar are the three British-trained raiders left in the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile.

Wichita, Vatican City, Ancient Spirit and Lancaster House are also among the 13.