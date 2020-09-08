Que Amoro back in frame for Flying Five

Last week's change to the quarantine regulations for jockeys riding in Ireland has seen Que Amoro back in the frame for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The filly outran her odds in the Nunthorpe last time out, pushing Battaash all the way at York.

Michael Dods had originally ruled her out of Sunday's race, because he wants to maintain the partnership she has built up with Paul Mulrennan - and until recently he would not have been able to ride her.

"We're planning that we're probably going to declare," said the County Durham trainer.

"If they don't get rain on Friday we'll probably send her over on Saturday and let her take her chance.

"I spoke to the track this morning, and they had rain yesterday but they are expecting it to be dry until Friday."

Dods is mindful that Que Amoro may have to adapt to conditions.

"It's a Group One, so it's a hot race, but from our point of view the faster the ground the better," he added.

"She might have to run on slightly easier ground than she'd prefer - but we may have to take that chance, with it being a Group One.

"We'd sort of decided not to go - but now jockeys can go and ride in a Group One, it changed our thinking.

"There is the Newbury race on Ayr Gold Cup day she could run in - but we'd be weather-watching before that, looking for fast ground.

"It's not great - the whole world is in turmoil - but at least we're racing. It's just a shame the owners can't go."

There are 17 possibles for the Flying Five - with Make A Challenge, A 'Ali, Lope Y Fernandez and Glass Slippers among the other main contenders.

A maximum field of 18 is possible in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, one of three further Group Ones on the stellar card, with the Ken Condon pair of Teresa Mendoza and Thunder Beauty perhaps set to continue the handler's great season.

Aidan O'Brien's Battleground could clash with Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Battleground has won at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood already, while the unbeaten Godolphin youngster was hugely impressive at Newmarket.

Roger Varian's Ebor winner Fujaira Prince could step up in class for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Nayef Road and Galileo Chrome, who both still have the option of heading to Doncaster this week, are also among 17 possibles.