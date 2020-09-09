Smart renewal of Flying Childers expected at Doncaster

Old adversaries The Lir Jet and Ventura Tormenta are to clash for a third time in a fascinating renewal of the Bombardier Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday.

Ventura Tormenta got the verdict by a short head when the pair were first and second in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly in July.

Things did not go right for Richard Hannon's charge in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, finishing last, while in contrast The Lir Jet, trained by Michael Bell, was promoted to second spot from third in the stewards' room.

Steel Bull, who also ran in the Phoenix, is among the field of 11 declared for the Group Two dash over five furlongs.

The son of Clodovil, trained in Ireland by Michael O'Callaghan, was only seventh at the Curragh after breaking two teeth when hitting his head in the stalls.

He is better judged on his victory in the Molecomb Stakes over this trip at Goodwood.

The other two Irish challengers are Ger Lyons' filly Frenetic, who is a dual Listed winner, and Johnny Murtagh's Measure Of Magic.

William Haggas runs his Lowther runner-up Sacred, with Gimcrack also-rans Mohawk King and Ubettavbelieveit are also in the mix.

Completing the line-up are Burning Cash, Perotto and Winter Power.

The bet365 Doncaster Cup is very much up for grabs, with last year's winner and champion stayer Stradivarius being saved for a crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Nayef Road, runner-up to Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup this summer, was a surprise absentee after seven were declared.

Revolver takes a mighty hike up in class after a series of six handicap victories in staying races have seen his rating soar from 57 to 98.

His trainer Sir Mark Prescott lifted this coveted prize with another three-year-old, Alleluia, in 2001.

It looks a wide-open event with the Ed Dunlop-trained Red Verdon, David Simcock's Eagles By Day and Andrew Balding's Spanish Mission having solid Group-race form.

Heather Main's Island Brave, the James Fanshawe-trained Selino and The Grand Visir, from the Ian Williams stable, make up the septet.

Spycatcher, Royal Scimitar and Darvel, who were second, fourth and seventh respectively behind Gear Up in the Acomb Stakes at York, feature in a field of 11 declared for the bet365 Flying Scotsman Stakes.

Solario Stakes third Apollo One and promising types such as Laneqash and Round Six are also in the Listed heat over seven furlongs.