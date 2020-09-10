Indigo Girl too good for May Hill rivals

Indigo Girl defied a slow start and signs of greenness to triumph in the bet365 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

John Gosden's filly had won her only previous start at Yarmouth and was sent off a 100-30 chance in what looked a strong Group Two.

The Clarehaven handler was winning the race for a fifth time, having last prevailed with Rainbow View in 2008 in the same George Strawbridge silks.

A sister to the Group One winner Journey, Indigo Girl broke awkwardly from the stalls which meant she was at the back of the field early.

However, she made eyecatching progress up the stands side with three furlongs to run and was soon challenging Dubai Fountain for the lead.

Her lack of experience told as she then jinked to her left, while favourite Zabeel Queen on the far side was also running off a straight line.

However, once Frankie Dettori was able to get her straightened up to a certain degree, the daughter of Dubawi went on to win by three-quarters of a length from Dubai Fountain, with Zabeel Queen a length away in third.

It was a quick double for Gosden and Dettori after Logician's stroll earlier on the card and the winner was introduced into the 1000 Guineas betting at 14-1 by Paddy Power.

Gosden said: "She did it very smoothly at Yarmouth and she's been in great form since. The race didn't knock her back a bit - it was rather like a piece of work.

"If we'd gone for another novice race, she would have had to lump a lot of weight and I don't like doing that with two-year-olds. You can end up giving 7lb to a Group horse and you don't know it.

"The May Hill is a beautiful race over the straight mile. The track is in beautiful nick and I thought we'd bring her here and see if we could nick a bit of black type.

"She relaxed beautifully, which is key, and smoothly came through. I admit when she hit the front she ran around, but that's the trainer's fault because when I work them at home, I don't like them bursting clear and breaking another one's heart.

"She's obviously got a lot of talent. As long as she continues to enjoy her racing,she can move upward."

Considering future targets, the trainer added: "There are two options this year - the Prix Marcel Boussac and the Fillies' Mile. We could look at either of those or wait until next year, we'll just have to see at this stage.

"Her mother (Montare) won a Prix Royal-Oak and her full-sister (Journey) won the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot over a mile and a half. Funnily enough, I see this one as more of a mile to a mile-and-a-quarter filly.

"She travels strong and has a great turn of foot."

Dettori said: "I rode Journey (her sister) and she's the same type - not over-big, but she's got loads of gears. It's my first time on her.

"She travelled smoothly, quickened well, ran a bit green and went left and right, but it's only her second start so you can excuse her for that.

"She's from a talented family. Everything is in the right place and I really like her.

"She seems easier to handle than her siblings. She's got a good future and is two from two and a Group Two (winner). Fingers crossed she can go all the way."