Phoenix Thoroughbreds barred from British racing

Phoenix Thoroughbreds has had its account suspended by the British Horseracing Authority, meaning the owner will not be able to have any runners in Britain until further notice.

The ownership group, headed by Amer Abdulaziz, stated it was pulling out of British racing on August 11, but it has continued to have runners since then, with Frankenstella scoring in its silks at York last Sunday.

However, the BHA has announced it will not allow Phoenix, or the affiliated Phoenix Ladies Syndicate, to have runners - with France Galop having taken the same decision last month.

In a statement the BHA said: "Following Phoenix Thoroughbreds recent decision to leave UK racing, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) can today confirm that effective as of Monday September 7, Phoenix Thoroughbreds are no longer able to have runners in races in Great Britain until further notice.

"Any horse currently entered will not be permitted to be declared in its current ownership.

"The racing administration accounts of all registered ownership entities that involve Phoenix Thoroughbreds have been suspended.

"Whilst the BHA can confirm that they are in regular correspondence with Phoenix Thoroughbreds, having reviewed the information available to date, the BHA has taken the decision to suspend the relevant accounts meaning Phoenix Thoroughbreds are unable to make entries until further notice."