Rowen Scott and Ubettabelieveit land Flying Childers

Ubettabelieveit bounced back to form to provide rider Rowan Scott with a first Group-race winner in the Bombardier Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Trained by Nigel Tinkler, the Kodiac colt finished last in the Gimcrack Stakes last time out on his first attempt at six furlongs, when running free, and was dropping down to the minimum trip on Town Moor.

Prior to York, the 40-1 outsider had won a Listed race at Sandown and on that evidence looked a big price for his Town Moor assignment.

There were plenty in with chances a furlong out, as Frenetic, Steel Bull, Ventura Tormenta and Sacred all spread across the track on a blustery day.

Sacred seemed sure to gain compensation for her narrow Lowther Stakes defeat at York, but Scott managed to keep Ubettabelieveit on a true line, as the 11-10 favourite began to veer to her left.

The pair crossed the line together, before Tinkler's juvenile was given the verdict by a short head. Measure Of Magic was third.