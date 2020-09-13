Mr Lupton lands Curragh gamble in Bold Lad Handicap

Sunday 13 September 2020 14:18, UK

Mr Lupton and Jamie Spencer go clear in the Greenlands Stakes
Image: Mr Lupton

Colin Keane guided the Richard Fahey-trained Mr Lupton to a popular victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Bold Lad" Sprint Handicap at the Curragh.

The well-handicapped seven-year-old - a Group Two winner over the same course and distance last season - was well-backed throughout the day ahead of the opening race on Irish Champions Weekend Sunday, and ultimately got the job done as the 11/2 favourite with a bit to spare.

Never far off the pace in the smaller group of runners towards far side of the track, Mr Lupton really started to lay down his challenge with a couple of furlongs to travel and he responded well to the urgings of an in-form Keane, going on to score from Balirmayne (25/1), Lil Grey (50/1) and Laugh A Minute at 25/1.

Keane and Fahey also team up later on the card courtesy of Shark Two One in the big sales race at 5.15.

Keane said: "You can't ask for any more, it's been a brilliant weekend.

"On his last run he looked like a horse that was coming back to form, I spoke to Richard this morning and he said to keep it simple. It couldn't hard worked out better as we got a lead and he really quickened between the two and the one.

"He was possibly getting lonely towards the line but he's done it well."

