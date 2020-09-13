Tarnawa takes Vermeille honours for Weld and Soumillon

Tarnawa struck Group One gold for Dermot Weld in the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp.
The Aga Khan-owned filly won at Group Three and Group Two level in 2019, and made a successful return to action when winning the Give Thanks Stakes at Cork for the second season running last month.
With Give Thanks runner-up Cayenne Pepper impressing in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh earlier in the afternoon, Tarnawa was a 5-1 shot for her French assignment, with Jean-Claude Rouget's Raabihah all the rage as the 5-6 favourite.
Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Weld's charge travelled with zest for much of the mile-and-a-half contest before throwing down her challenge in the home straight.
Tarnawa displayed a bright turn of foot inside the final two furlongs and was ultimately well on top at the line.
Raabihah made late gains to fill the runner-up spot, just ahead of Ed Vaughan's Dame Malliot, who ran a fine race from the front under Frankie Dettori.