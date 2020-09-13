Thunder Moon rockets into Classic picture

Thunder Moon ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on just his second start.

Joseph O'Brien's youngster is now joint-favourite with some bookmakers for next year's 2000 Guineas, such was the authority of his display.

The Group One contest was robbed of a little of its lustre when Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot winner Battleground was ruled out, but it still had the look of being the best race of its type this season.

There was no doubt Thunder Moon was being asked a big question after just one run - but the way he quickened up suggests he is a colt of the highest order.

Out of luck in the Moyglare half an hour earlier with Pretty Gorgeous, Declan McDonogh was briefly short for room when Master Of The Seas shot clear, but when a gap opened on the rail, Thunder Moon did not need asking twice and he quickly took advantage.

The son of Zoffany, sent of a 15-2 chance, soon put the race to bed and won by a length and a half from the staying-on Wembley, with St Mark's Basilica third and Master Of The Seas fourth. Lucky Vega endured a troubled passage and was unplaced.

McDonogh said: "He quickened very well. I was just caught on heels a little and had to bite the bullet and sit and suffer, but he showed great heart when he got a bit of room.

"He was always giving me the feeling that he was going to run them down and he was very impressive. He was impressive the first day, but you never know what you're beating.

"He's got a serious will to win because when you are racing and it got tight he just wanted to run by them."

He added: "The ground was as slow as he wanted, he has a real fast-ground action - fast ground suits him really well. He seemed like he was in third gear all the way."