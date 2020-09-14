Wait and see on next target for Galileo Chrome

Joseph O'Brien is in no rush to firm up future plans for his Pertemps St Leger hero Galileo Chrome.

The Australia colt was well fancied for the final Classic of the British Flat season at Doncaster on Saturday, having won each of his three previous starts this season at the Curragh, Leopardstown and Navan.

Galileo Chrome displayed class and courage to come out on top under a delighted Tom Marquand - a late substitute in the saddle for Irish apprentice Shane Crosse, who was forced to watch on from home after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

O'Brien's charge has now returned to County Kilkenny and the Piltown handler is keen to let the dust settle before considering the next course of attack.

"He's home safe and sound. We were delighted with his performance and it was a special day," he said.

"We'll discuss things with his owners. We have a few different options for him and there'll be no decision on where we go just yet.

"He's entered in plenty of races and we can put him in any races he's not in.

"At this stage we'll just wait and see how he comes out of the race, speak with the owners and take it from there."