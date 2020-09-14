Bahrain Pride among entry of 12 for Mill Reef Stakes

Bahrain Pride is one of 12 contenders for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Simon and Ed Crisford's colt is unbeaten in two starts to date, having followed up a debut victory at Windsor with a Listed triumph in the EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

The Kodiac colt looks set for a step up to Group Two class this weekend - and could be joined by stablemate Legal Attack, who won on his only previous appearance at Newmarket.

Mick Channon could saddle Group Three winner Cairn Gorm, who lost his unbeaten record when finishing down the field in last month's Prix Morny at Deauville.

The highest-rated horse in the field is Archie Watson's Devilwala, with the Haydock winner having found only Minzaal too strong in the Gimcrack Stakes at York on his second start.

Marcus Tregoning's Goodwood scorer Alkumait, Clive Cox's Sandown winner First Edition, the Richard Fahey-trained Prix Morny third Rhythm Master and Roger Varian's recent Doncaster sales race winner Line Of Departure also feature.

Eleven sprinters are in contention for the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy.

Familiar names in the mix for the five-furlong contest include Equilateral - not beaten far into sixth place in Sunday's Flying Five at the Curragh - Tis Marvellous, Moss Gill and Lazuli.

Addeybb is the potential star attraction in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup - formerly The Arc Trial.

A dual Group One winner in Australia earlier in the year, the Pivotal gelding was last seen chasing home Lord North in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Should he step up to a mile and three furlongs this weekend, he could be taken on by Mark Johnston's Elarqam, Andrew Balding's Fox Chairman and Roger Charlton's Extra Elusive.

The latter would be bidding for a third straight win at Group Three level following recent strikes in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock and the Winter Hill at Windsor.