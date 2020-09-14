Foret next stop for Earthlight with Breeders' Cup in the mix

Earthlight is set to head for the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp next - and could go to the Breeders' Cup after that.

Having lost his unbeaten record in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Andre Fabre-trained dual Group One winner successfully stepped up to seven furlongs in the Group Three Prix du Pin at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Should all go well on Arc day, the son of Shamardal has the option of going to Keeneland in November.

"He's good. He handled the seven furlongs well," said Fabre.

"That was a prep race for the Foret so that is the obvious target for him.

"The Breeders' Cup Mile could be an option later."

Fabre has yet to speak with connections on plans for Persian King following the colt's victory in the Prix du Moulin.

That Group One success over Pinatubo, who carries the colours of Persian King's co-owners Godolphin, came at a mile.

The four-year-old's options include the Qatar Prix de l'Arc Triomphe over a mile and a half back at the same course and the Qipco British Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Ascot.

"I don't know yet where he goes next. We have to discuss it with the owners," said Fabre.

"The Champion Stakes is quite some time away and I didn't know how the ground would be then. The Arc is a possibility."