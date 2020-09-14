Summerghand tops weights for Ayr Gold Cup

Stewards' Cup winner Summerghand heads the weights for the QTS Ayr Gold Cup following the five-day acceptance stage.

Fourth in the six-furlong handicap showpiece 12 months ago, David O'Meara's smart sprinter is rated 1lb higher this time - but is burdened with 11lb more having to carry 9st 13lb.

Should he take his chance, Summerghand would at least be in calmer waters as he contested the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock last time out, when eighth to Dream Of Dreams. Among other possibles for O'Meara are Gulliver, Young Fire, Cold Stare and Arecibo.

Stone Of Destiny, trained by Andrew Balding, has a 5lb penalty for his victory in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday, while the Kingsclere trainer can also call on King's Lynn, owned by the Queen.

The three-year-old shaped promisingly when second to the exciting Starman at Doncaster last month, on his first start since September.

Mr Lupton bagged a valuable prize at the Curragh on Sunday and is in line for a quick reappearance for Richard Fahey, with Tim Easterby considering the race for his Great St Wilfrid Handicap scorer Staxton.

Mick Appleby's Danzeno, the William Haggas-trained Nahaarr and Atalanta's Boy, from David Menusier's stable, are just a few of the others in contention after 162 hopefuls stood their ground.

There are the Silver and Bronze Cups as consolation races for those who miss out on the big one.