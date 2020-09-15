Dame Malliot set for more Group One tests

Further top-level assignments await Dame Malliot following her fine effort in defeat in Sunday's Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp.

After claiming Group Two honours under Hollie Doyle in Newmarket's Princess of Wales's Stakes in July, the daughter of Champs Elysees came close to providing both the record-breaking rider and trainer Ed Vaughan with a first Group One success when narrowly beaten in Germany.

Frankie Dettori took over in the saddle aboard the Anthony Oppenheimer-owned four-year-old in France - and after cutting out much of the running, Dame Malliot only gave best late on, finishing an honourable third behind Dermot Weld's Tarnawa and odds-on favourite Raabihah.

Vaughan said: "I was very pleased - it was another good run from her.

"We were only beaten a short head for second. The winner was very impressive."

Dame Malliot could either return to France on Arc weekend or run in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

"She's in the fillies and mares race and also the Prix de Royallieu. We'll see how she is over the next week and make a plan," Vaughan added.

"It does get tougher for the older fillies at this time of year as they're giving weight to the three-year-olds who are coming into form and getting stronger, but she deserves to run in those races now."