Century Team aimed at QEII bid

Ed Crisford is keeping his fingers crossed for soft ground on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot to give Century Dream the best possible chance of bouncing back from a slightly underwhelming performance in Ireland on Saturday.

Having run out an impressive winner of the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last month, the six-year-old was the market leader to double his Group Two tally in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown.

However, having cut out much of the running under William Buick, Century Dream weakened into fifth place as fellow British raider Safe Voyage emerged triumphant.

Crisford, who trains Century Dream in partnership with his father, Simon, said: "I think the ground was a bit quick at Leopardstown and they went strong enough up front.

"The ground was probably a bit quick for him, but he's come back fine and I think we'll just head to the QEII on hopefully softer ground."

The following afternoon A'Ali was sent off favourite to grab Group One glory in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh, where he landed the Sapphire Stakes in July.

But all plans are on hold for the son of Society Rock after he trailed home last of 14 runners.

"He was disappointing - he looked a bit flat and a bit lethargic," Crisford said.

"We'll just see how he is this week before we make any further plans, I think. When they run too bad to be true, we need to put the horse first and see how he comes out of it."